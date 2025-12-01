<p>New Delhi: E-commerce firm Amazon plans to be aggressive in the quick-commerce business, Amazon Now, with plans to open two new dark stores every day and take the total count to over 300 by year-end, the company said on Monday.</p>.<p>The company plans to deepen penetration in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai to step up competition with rival Flipkart and incumbents like Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, etc.</p>.US tech majors Apple, Amazon, Cisco, Meta jointly oppose Reliance Jio-Vodafone Idea on 6 GHz band spectrum.<p>“We’re excited to see customer response to Amazon Now and have accelerated our expansion plans. We will end the year at well over 300 micro-fulfillment centres and are not slowing down - opening two such centres a day across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai," Amazon India, Country Manager, Samir Kumar said in a statement.</p>.<p>Amazon Now is estimated to have around 250 fulfillment centres at present.</p>.<p>"This rapid scale-up reflects our commitment to serving more neighbourhoods with the speed and selection customers expect from Amazon – from essentials in minutes through Amazon Now and a broader selection with deliveries in a few hours, the same day or next day," Kumar said.</p>.<p>Amazon Now at present promises to deliver essentials in minutes, full grocery assortment and additional 40,000 items in hours, over a million items same day, and another 4 million the next day. </p>