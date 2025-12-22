<p>New Delhi: The board of Adani group firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ambuja-cements">Ambuja Cements</a> on Monday approved the amalgamation of subsidiaries ACC Ltd and Orient Cement with the company to create a pan-India cement powerhouse.</p>.<p>The merger will unlock greater operational efficiencies, optimise manufacturing and logistics, and enable efficient capital deployment, Ambuja Cements said in a statement.</p>.<p>"These improvements will boost profitability, support capacity expansion, and enhance long-term shareholder returns," said Ambuja Cement.</p>.<p>The merger will simplify and rationalise the network, branding and sales promotion-related spends. This will help optimise costs and improve margin by at least Rs 100 per metric tonne.</p>.Ambuja Cements completes acquisition of promoters' 37.8% stake in Orient Cement.<p>The amalgamation also eliminates "structural duplication, reduces administrative costs, and enables faster, more agile decision-making.</p>.<p>"In addition, there will be no specific MSA required with ACC, Orient, Penna & Sanghi as these subsidiaries will become an integral part of Ambuja Cements," it said.</p>.<p>As per the scheme for every 100 equity shares of ACC with a face value of Rs 10/- each, Ambuja will issue 328 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 2/- each, to eligible shareholders of ACC.</p>.<p>While for every 100 equity shares of Orient Cement with a face value of Re. 1/- each, Ambuja Cements will issue 33 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 2/- each, to eligible shareholders of Orient Cement.</p>