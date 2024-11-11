Amul to enter Europe by end of this month: MD

<p>New Delhi: Amul will enter the European market by the end of this month after launching its products in the US, GCMMF Managing Director Jayen S Mehta said on Monday.</p>.<p>The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) sells its dairy products under the popular Amul brand.</p>.<p>"We will be launching milk...fresh products in Europe by the end of this month," he said at the annual convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) here.</p>.Laddu row: Nandini appointed 'exclusive' ghee supplier of Tirupati, reports suggest.<p>The company will launch the products in Spain first and then look at expanding to other countries in Europe.</p>.<p>He also said that non-tariff barriers are being faced by the Indian dairy industry in other countries and removal of those will help in increasing exports.</p>.<p>"Try to create a market opportunity for us," Mehta said adding that milk is a source of livelihood for more than 10 crore families in the country and most of the producers are small and marginal farmers.</p>.<p>India allows the import of dairy goods at a 30 per cent duty.</p>.<p>Amul has a turnover of Rs 80,000 crore and is now ranked as the strongest dairy and food brand globally, owned by 36 lakh farmers, he claimed.</p>.<p>In March, GCMMF launched four variants of milk in the US market to cater to the Indian diaspora and Asian population. </p>