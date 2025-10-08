<p>Bengaluru: AI research and development company Anthropic, which is behind the frontier AI model Claude, on Wednesday announced it will expand its global operations to India and open an office in Bengaluru.</p><p> Anthropic’s Co-Founder and CEO, Dario Amodei, who is visiting India this week, said, India is compelling because of the scale of its technical talent and the commitment from the Indian government to ensure the benefits of artificial intelligence reach all areas of society, not just concentrated pockets.</p><p>“There is deep alignment between the challenges India is tackling and our mission as a company, from deploying AI across diverse languages and contexts, to building frameworks for responsible governance. India's AI ecosystem will play a central role in how AI develops globally and democratically, and we’re looking forward to working with organisations in India to pave a path for how beneficial AI can be scaled in a way that serves everyone," the CEO said.</p><p>Anthropic said in a statement that it will establish a dedicated local presence beginning with an office in Bengaluru that will open in early 2026, and hire an in-market team focused on building AI for unique local uses across the country. </p><p>It said Bengaluru has been chosen for its strong talent density and proximity to India’s enterprise ecosystem. Bengaluru is Anthropic’s second office in the Indo-Pacific region, following Tokyo, Japan, and the company will continue to expand in the region.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>“Our expansion comes at a pivotal moment when Indian enterprises and startups are seeking AI models they can trust,” said Paul Smith, Anthropic’s Chief Commercial Officer. “They need systems that combine frontier performance with the safety and reliability required to support critical business operations at the massive scale that they operate. We see remarkable promise in India’s innovation ecosystem – the vibrant startup and developer communities alongside Indian enterprises are building solutions that impact millions of lives globally," he said.</p><p>Anthropic has more than 3,00,000 business customers worldwide and nearly 80 per cent of consumer Claude usage now comes from outside the US.</p><p>Indian businesses are already leveraging Claude's advanced capabilities across diverse use cases, including AI coding platform Emergent, the company said.</p><p>India ranks second globally in Claude usage, behind only the US. The company is also investing heavily in advancing Claude’s Indic language capabilities. </p>