Apple won’t roll out AI tech in EU market over regulatory concerns

The new features helped spur a rally in Apple shares in recent weeks. The stock has climbed about 9% since the WWDC presentation on June 10, propelling the company’s valuation to more than $3.2 trillion. The shares were up 0.4 per cent to $210.48 as of 2:19 pm in New York on Friday.

Apple’s decision to halt the rollout in the EU will mean consumers in all 27 of the bloc’s nations, including the likes of France, Germany, Spain and Italy, won’t have access to the company’s ambitious new AI technologies for now. The software is due to launch elsewhere this fall, but will only work on a subset of Apple’s devices and just in American English.

It’s not clear how the features might violate the DMA, but withholding the technology threatens to irk consumers in the region — who might potentially put pressure on regulators.

As part of the move, iPhone mirroring and SharePlay Screen Sharing also will be held back. The mirroring feature lets you use your device virtually on your Mac display and have full control over it. The SharePlay capability, meanwhile, lets you screen-share from an iPad or iPhone to another device and control it remotely for technical support.

Apple executives have already locked horns with the EU over attempts to rein in the market power of Big Tech. The company is set to receive a formal warning from EU regulators under the DMA as early as Monday over how it allegedly blocks apps from steering users to cheaper subscription deals on the web — a practice for which it already received a €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion) fine from Brussels regulators earlier this year, under traditional antitrust law.

The Apple Intelligence rollout is facing complications in other parts of the world as well. The company will need a different chatbot provider in China, where partner OpenAI’s ChatGPT is banned. Apple has been considering an arrangement with companies such as Baidu Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Bloomberg has reported.