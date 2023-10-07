ArcelorMittal decides to return 2643 acres land meant for steel plant at Karnataka's Ballari, SC told

Taking a writ petition filed by the ArcelorMittal India Pvt Ltd, the bench issued notice to the KIADB.

Senior advocate Kiran Suri and advocate Nishanth Patil, appearing for the Board, sought time to file response after obtaining instructions.

The court also recorded the concern of the counsel for the farmers that they have to receive compensation and whether the petitioner or any third party with whom the Board has to deal with.

The court fixed the matter for consideration on October 30.

On February 5, 2023, the Supreme Court has ordered Arcelor Mittal to pay enhanced compensation of more than Rs 30 lakh each for about 300 acres of land acquired by Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board in 2010 for setting up a steel plant of the company at Ballari.

A group of farmers had then approached the top court against a decision to re-examine their plea for enhanced compensation for their land out of 4865.64 acres acquired in Ballari.