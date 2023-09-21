Asia Healthcare Holdings acquires over 70% stake in AINU for Rs 600 crore

TPG Growth and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC-backed single specialty healthcare delivery platform Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH) is acquiring an over 70 per cent stake in the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) for Rs 600 crore, the healthcare provider said in a statement on Wednesday.
The investment will be made via primary and secondary infusion wherein the primary infusion includes initial investment in AINU while the secondary infusion refers to the buyout of an existing investor, said Executive Chairman Vishal Bali.
“India is amongst the top three nations globally that has the highest incidence of urological disorders, the high incidence of diabetes and hypertension is also accelerating the prevalence of chronic kidney disease,” noted Bali, adding that AHH is delighted to partner with AINU to bridge the demand-supply gap.
Founded in 2017, AHH owns and operates Motherhood Hospitals network of 23 women and children’s hospitals across 11 cities and Nova IVF Fertility chain of 68 IVF centres in 44 cities in India and South Asia.
“Around 10 per cent of the Indian population suffers from chronic kidney disease and every year over one lakh cases of renal failure are reported which makes nephrology care a key focus area for patients in India,” highlighted Dr PC Reddy, Senior Urologist & Executive Director, AINU.
India recorded approximately 1.89 crore nephrology and urology procedures in 2022 and the bracket is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8-9% over the next five years, making it one of the fastest growing specialties in the country, the statement said.
Launched in 2013, the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology runs seven hospitals across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Siliguri and Chennai, with a total of 500 beds.