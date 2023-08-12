Home
business

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 profit up 10 pc at Rs 571 cr

Last Updated 12 August 2023, 15:22 IST

Aurobindo Pharma on Saturday said its consolidated net profit increased 10 per cent to Rs 571 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, on account of robust sales across regions.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 520.5 crore in April-June 2022-23. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,850.5 crore from Rs 6,236 crore in the year-ago period, the Hyderabad-based firm said in a statement.

With the product pipeline continuing to advance, and execution of growth drivers proceeding as planned, the company is confident that its fundamental strengths position it to create an upward trajectory, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K Nithyananda Reddy said.

'Looking ahead, we are confident in executing our growth initiatives and creating long-term value for our shareholders,' Reddy said.

(Published 12 August 2023, 15:22 IST)
