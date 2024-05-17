AWS launches gen AI service Amazon Bedrock in Asia-Pacific (Mumbai); promises low latency

"This will fundamentally change the way companies operate. A lot of tasks which earlier were too difficult to automate can now be automated to a great extent, in a way that will augment the way people do their jobs," he told PTI.

Bedrock operates on a subscription-based model with around 10,000 customers globally. It became generally available through select regions worldwide in 2023. CoWin, DigiLocker, and DigiYatra are some of its India-specific customer examples using these offerings.

Ram said the need for the technology rose from the huge data sets and requirement for a big amount of computing power at a cheap cost.

"The availability in India is a big plus-point, it was a blocker for many customers who didn't want their data to move across borders for analytics, or the latency was becoming high because they had to use it from a different region. The interest levels have gone up significantly after the India availability was known," he added.

Ram said AWS will adopt a "multipronged strategy" to accelerate and increase the adoption in India.

"Investment has to be seen as a multidimensional aspect...we are investing in alternate power and green energy sources, we are investing in training people, infrastructure, we have also set up local zones in Delhi and Calcutta," he said.