B2B platform 'udaan' sees sale of 2.25 billion products in 2023

New Delhi: Online business-to-business platform udaan on Tuesday said that it shipped over 2.25 billion products across India in 2023, and 900 sellers on the platform achieved sales worth Rs 1 crore each.

As many as 31 million electronics products, nearly 30 million products each in lifestyle and general merchandise category, 10 lakh tonnes of essentials, and 2 lakh tonnes of FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) products were sold through the platform, udaan said in a statement.

The company said, "Over 2.25 billion products catering to over 23 million orders were shipped by the platform in 2023. These orders were shipped across all states of Bharat. During this period, 900 sellers on the platform achieved sales worth Rs 1 crore each, while close to 600 sellers did business worth INR 2 crores on the platform."