Bengaluru-based fintech firm Cred under fire after user offered Rs 1K in place of Rs 3 lakh jackpot

Bengaluru-based Fintech company Cred is under fire after it told a man who won their Friday jackpot that it was nothing but a technical glitch.
An X user by the name of Aviral Sangal posted about his misfortune on the social media platform, saying that he had won a Macbook, an iPad, an AirPod Max, and a TUMI bag. His screenshots show the total amount was Rs 3 lakh and twelve thousand.
"Even though I usually do not fall for the @CRED_club jackpots, but yesterday I just played the Friday jackpot without having any hope of getting anything meaningful. But I scored the JACKPOT and it wasn't a small one. It included a Macbook, iPad, Airpods Max and a TUMI bag worth INR 3.25L," Sangal said in a post on X.
He went on to say that the company took his PAN to pay the TDS on the jackpot won, but later a representative from the company called him and told him that his jackpot had to be cancelled and as a goodwill gesture the company will be sending him Rs 1000 cashback instead of the gifts worth lakhs.
Another user has flagged a similar issue with Cred in the replies to Sangal's post. Said individual, going by the name Prashant Nair, also said, "I tagged them right away yesterday to confirm but got a call today just like you. Worst part is I don't see the goodwill gesture yet in my account either. Surely this is the final nail in the coffin."
Nair had said in an earlier post, "Played the jackpot and got this coupon. Redirected me to a website where I was asked to fill all the details and submit my PAN and photo. Post this no email, sms or any other confirmation."
A quick look at replies under an X post by the company reveals that numerous customers are having issues with their services.
While one user said, "The contact number mentioned for the pick up don't anwer the calls after cancellation og return why (sic)?", another flagged, "Cred very conveniently marks the transaction as Successfully completed, irrespective of whether the customer has received credit in his credit card or not. Back-to-back transactions failed. (sic)"
A third user said regarding an online order, "Since one month return pick up is not happening, how irresponsibility you people. (sic)"
Under each of these posts the company issues a standard reply where they ask the user to DM (direct mesage) them their issue and says that their experts will look into the same.