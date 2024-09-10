Bengaluru-based fintech firm Cred under fire after user offered Rs 1K in place of Rs 3 lakh jackpot

Bengaluru-based Fintech company Cred is under fire after it told a man who won their Friday jackpot that it was nothing but a technical glitch.

An X user by the name of Aviral Sangal posted about his misfortune on the social media platform, saying that he had won a Macbook, an iPad, an AirPod Max, and a TUMI bag. His screenshots show the total amount was Rs 3 lakh and twelve thousand.

"Even though I usually do not fall for the @CRED_club jackpots, but yesterday I just played the Friday jackpot without having any hope of getting anything meaningful. But I scored the JACKPOT and it wasn't a small one. It included a Macbook, iPad, Airpods Max and a TUMI bag worth INR 3.25L," Sangal said in a post on X.