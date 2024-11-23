Home
Binny Bansal steps down from board of PhonePe

PhonePe also announced the appointment of Manish Sabharwal as an Independent Director and Chair of its Audit Committee.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 19:30 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 19:30 IST
