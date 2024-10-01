Home
Birla Estates sells residential properties worth Rs 600 crore in Bengaluru

In the first phase of this project, the company had sold properties worth about Rs 500 crore.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 10:05 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 10:05 IST
Business NewsBengaluruReal Estate

