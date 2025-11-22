<p>Bengaluru: A four-storey commercial complex spread over nearly six acres is set to rise above the Nagawara metro station on the Pink Line in northeastern Bengaluru. </p>.<p>A multi-level parking facility covering 3,225.73 square metres will also come up next to the underground station. </p>.<p>On Friday, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from reputable developers, corporate firms, co-working operators, and retail or mall chains to develop 23,392.24 square metres (5.7 acres) of built-up area across four floors at the Nagawara metro station. </p>.<p>The first two floors have been structurally completed with columns, beams and slabs (side walls are pending), while the remaining two floors will be completed in 8-10 months, the BMRCL stated. </p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority engineers undergo training ahead of major road works .<p>The space is suitable for Grade ‘A’ offices, co-working hubs or premium shopping malls, with scope for incorporating dedicated lifts and escalators from the concourse and platform levels of the metro station, it added. </p>.<p>The station, expected to open by December 2026, is close to Embassy Manyata Business Park, Karle Town Centre and other tech centres. </p>.<p>Nagawara will also offer airport connectivity through an elevated station on the Blue Line, which is slated to open by December 2027. The elevated station is being built above the Outer Ring Road (ORR) flyover, and both stations’ concourses will be directly connected. </p>.<p>A senior BMRCL official said the EoI aimed to gather inputs from industry leaders, and a Request for Proposal (RFP) would be invited later. </p>.<p>The BMRCL will evaluate all EoIs and, based on the concepts and feedback received, may finalise the development model and issue a formal tender. The tender will incorporate relevant features from the EoI process to align with market expectations and long-term viability, it added. </p>.<p>The last date to submit EoIs is December 15. </p>.<p>This is the third property development project announced by the BMRCL this year. </p>.<p>The corporation has already planned an 11-storey commercial building with basement parking on a 1.66-acre parcel near the KR Puram metro station. At Majestic, it plans to develop over one million square metres of commercial space and its largest parking facility on a 31,920-sqm site above the metro station. </p>.<p>Property development is part of the BMRCL’s strategy to increase non-fare revenue to about 15% of its farebox revenue. </p>