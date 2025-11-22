Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

4-storey commercial complex to rise above Bengaluru's Nagawara metro station

A multi-level parking facility covering 3,225.73 square metres will also come up next to the underground station.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 21:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
graphics
graphics
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 21:47 IST
Bengaluru newsNamma Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us