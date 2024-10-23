Bharti Airtel's AI system blocks 154 million spam calls, 8 million SMS messages in West Bengal

<p>Kolkata: Bharti Airtel on Wednesday claimed that its new AI-powered detection system had successfully identified 154 million potential spam calls and 8 million spam SMS messages in Bengal since its launch nearly a month ago.</p>.<p>The telecom major said it offers the solution in West Bengal for free and customers need not to request service or download an app.</p>.<p>"As connectivity expands, customers are increasingly encountering scams, fraud, and damaging communications. To combat these digital risks, we introduced an AI-based solution designed to proactively spot suspected spam calls and messages." Bharti Airtel CEO (West Bengal & Orissa), Ayan Sarkar said.</p>.Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal writes to other telcos urging them to share data on spam calls: Report.<p>Developed in-house by Airtel's data scientists, the AI-powered solution uses a proprietary algorithm to identify and classify calls and SMSes as "suspected spam".</p>.<p>There are apps offered by antivirus and digital security providers to identify and block potential spam and fraudulent calls and messages.</p>.<p>Blocking spam at the network level is a new value-added service for telecom majors as it will help them retain consumers, an analyst said.</p>