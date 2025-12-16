<p>Bengaluru: Bursting of crackers during New Year celebration programmes has been completely prohibited, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20police">Bengaluru police</a> said on Saturday while issuing a comprehensive set of guidelines for events scheduled on December 31.</p><p>The ban forms part of a series of strict measures aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of women, children and senior citizens at hotels, pubs, clubs, bars, restaurants and other event venues across the city. Police have also taken written undertakings from all pub owners, assuring compliance with the guidelines issued for year-end celebrations.</p><p>Organisers have been directed to obtain all mandatory permissions and strictly adhere to stipulated timings. Permission for loudspeakers has been made compulsory, and sound levels must conform to norms prescribed under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.</p><p>To prevent overcrowding, tickets and passes must be issued strictly in line with a venue’s sanctioned capacity. Programmes have been barred in basements, parking areas and terraces. LED live screening and loudspeaker systems visible to the public have also been prohibited, with screens allowed only inside the premises.</p>.From intimate dinners to New Year's eve parties: Holiday looks that always work.<p>Stringent security measures have been mandated, including frisking of visitors, installation of CCTV cameras at all key points and adequate fire safety arrangements. CCTV footage must be preserved for a minimum of 30 days, and road-facing cameras should be linked to the police command centre wherever possible.</p><p>Organisers have also been asked to submit details of celebrities, performers, artists and DJs in advance to the jurisdictional police stations. Security personnel and bouncers must be hired only through PSARA-registered agencies, with organisers required to provide staff details along with valid identity proof and police verification.</p><p>Police warned that any violation of the guidelines or involvement in illegal activities during New Year celebrations would invite stringent legal action against organisers and property owners. Instructions issued by local police during the events must be followed without exception.</p><p> <strong>“No Smoking / No Drugs” boards</strong> </p><p>must be prominently displayed at pub premises. Authorities cautioned that strict legal action would be taken if narcotic substances are consumed, sold or stored at event venues.</p><p>Parking on public roads has also been banned, with organisers instructed to ensure adequate parking within their premises and provide clear entry and exit instructions to guests.</p>