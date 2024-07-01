Boeing to buy Spirit Aero in $4.7 billion deal after months of talks

Boeing said on Monday it would buy its struggling supplier Spirit AeroSystems in a $4.7 billion all-stock deal which was finalized after months of talks, as the aerospace giant tries to solve a full-blown safety and regulatory crisis that has engulfed its key supplier as well.

The total transaction value is about $8.3 billion, including Spirit's last reported net debt, Boeing said, adding that Spirit shareholders will receive 0.25 Boeing shares for each of their Spirit shares if the volume-weighted average price is at or below $149.