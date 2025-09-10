Brother International India eyes 25% share in Indian ink tank printer market over 3 years

<p>New Delhi: Brother International India, part of Japan-based electronics and electrical equipment firm Brother Industries, on Wednesday launched six high-efficiency, wireless ink tank printers as the company aims to strengthen its presence in the domestic market.</p><p>The company, which currently has 8 per cent market share of the ink tank printer, eyes 25 pc share in the Indian ink tank printer market over 3 years, its Managing Director Alok Nigam told reporters here on Wednesday.</p><p>“This growth strategy focuses on expanding in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities,</p><p>leveraging its dealer network, enhancing digital presence, and targeting the Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB) segment,” he said.</p>.Honda to invest Rs 600 Cr in first Indian electric two-wheeler plant at Karnataka's Narasapura.<p>Nigam said he is confident about the three-fold growth in market share, helped by specifications such as technology, cost-effective solutions, and affordable refills, which will give Brother a "foothold" here at home, managing office documentation, or catering to high-volume business requirements.</p><p>According to Nigam, in India, both office printing and home printing segments are growing. Companies resumed their offices after having WFH (work from home) during Covid pandemic, and the home segment growth has slowed down, but it still remains strong.</p><p>Brother International India, which has been present for the last 19 years, has been growing consistently, even during the pandemic, when most companies reported an impact on their sales.</p><p>“India is one of the most important markets for Brother group and this new range is designed to meet the modern printing needs across every segment. Whether it is supporting work from home, managing office documentation, or catering to high-volume business requirements, the lineup delivers the right mix of performance, efficiency and value for Indian households, professionals, and businesses alike,” Nigam said.</p>