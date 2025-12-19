<p>Bengaluru: South Korea-headquartered gaming company KRAFTON, which is home to renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS and Striking Distance Studios, has partnered with NAVER and Mirae Asset to launch a new India-focused Asian fund that will have a corpus of <br>Rs 6,000 crore.</p>.<p>The KRAFTON-NAVER-MIRAEASSET Unicorn Growth Investment Fund is designed as a large-scale growth fund, targeting leading technology companies across Asia, with India at the centre of its investment strategy.</p>.<p>The Unicorn Growth Fund is currently preparing for establishment in January next year. KRAFTON will contribute an initial investment of Rs 1,230 crore, and together with the other two companies and external investors, the fund is expected to begin operations with a total size of over Rs 3,000 crore.</p>.<p>India has seen the rapid growth of breakthrough companies across AI, FinTech, content, logistics, and other innovation-led sectors. The country is considered a promising investment destination, backed by its growth potential, marketability, and technological capabilities.</p>.Income tax relief hits government’s revenue; net direct tax collection up 8%.<p>KRAFTON, which has made a cumulative investment of over $200 million in the country’s digital entertainment market, will join the new fund as part of its broader strategy to accelerate its presence and long-term investment vision in the country. Supported by the success of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), KRAFTON plans to leverage the experience it has accumulated in India to further expand its investment scope.</p>.<p>Founded in 1999, NAVER is South Korea’s largest Internet company and one of the world’s top tech companies. NAVER operates the No.1 search engine in South Korea and holds various business portfolios encompassing commerce, FinTech, cloud, AI and robotics. By collaborating with NAVER and Mirae Asset, KRAFTON will scale up its investments in India’s promising tech companies.</p>.<p>“We expect that the collaboration among South Korea’s leading companies will generate meaningful synergies,” KRAFTON India CEO Sean (Hyunil) Sohn said.</p>.<p>“Our participation in this fund aims to discover sustainable businesses in India that create social and economic value in addition to gaming,” he added.</p>