Byju's delays March salaries; blames few foreign investors

New Delhi: Embattled edtech company Byju's has informed its employees that there will 'again' be a delay in disbursement of salaries.

Byju's management in a communication to employees blamed the situation on an interim order obtained by 'a few misguided foreign investors' in late February which 'restricted usage of the funds raised through the successful rights issue'.

Byju's also sought to assure staff that it is following a parallel line of credit to ensure that employees get their salaries by April 8.