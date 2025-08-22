Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Priyanka finds fault with pre-release censorship of OTT content; Parliamentary panel suggests post release review committee

Senior Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi and Ajay Maken had objected in writing over a draft proposal seeking a censorship mechanism for such platforms on the lines of movies.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 07:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 07:16 IST
India NewsOTT platformOTTParliamentary panel

Follow us on :

Follow Us