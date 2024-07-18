BYJU's knocks at NCLAT door against insolvency order; seeks urgent hearing

At the heart of the dispute is the 'Team Sponsor Agreement' that BCCI and BYJU's entered into on July 25, 2019. According to this agreement, BYJU's got the exclusive right to display its trademark/brand name on the kit of Indian cricket team, placing advertisements during telecast of cricket series, and hospitality and non-hospitality tickets for every ticketed match organised by BCCI, according to the NCLT order.