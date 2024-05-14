Home
Canada govt imposes Rs 82 lakh penalty on Infosys for alleged underpayment of tax

Infosys received an order from Canada's Finance Ministry on May 9.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 19:14 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 19:14 IST

Comments

New Delhi: The Canadian government has imposed a penalty of over 1.34 lakh Canadian dollars (about Rs 82 lakh), on IT company Infosys for alleged underpayment of employee health tax for the year ended December 31, 2020, a regulatory filing said.

Infosys received an order from Canada's Finance Ministry on May 9.

'Penalty imposed on alleged underpayment of Employee Health Tax for the year ended December 31, 2020,' the filing said, which mentioned a penalty of 1,34,822.38 Canadian dollars has been imposed on the company. Infosys said that there is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company.

Published 13 May 2024, 19:14 IST
World newsBusiness NewsCanadaInfosys

