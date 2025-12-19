<p>Guwahati: Members of Tripura Youth Federation (TYF), the youth wing of TIPRA Motha, an ally of ruling BJP in Tripura on Friday staged a protest in front of Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner's office at Agartala on Friday against "divisive and derogatory" statement towards the Northeasten region by a politician in the neighbouring nation recently. </p><p>With Indian flags in their hands, the TYF members shouted slogans against Bangladesh leaders and demanded strong diplomatic measures to counter such anti-India statements. </p>.PM Modi decided to make me Tripura CM, I just accepted: Manik Saha.<p>"Bangladesh came into being in 1971 only because of India government and our forces. Now they are treating us like enemies and showing disrespect to our sovereignty. Such behaviour is unacceptable," TYF President Suraj Debbarma, said duing the protest. </p><p>Many in the Northeast reacted angrily when Hasnat Abdullah, a leader of Bangladesh's National Citizens Party, recently issued a public warning stating that they would "isolate seven sisters" of Northeast India and provide shelter to insurgents based in the region. The Northeast, which shares borders with Bangladesh, is referred to as seven sisters. </p><p>Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also reacted angrily and condemned such statement regarding the Northeast.</p><p>"We want to make it very clear that people of the Northeast will not sit idle and silent if such irresponsible statements are not stopped," Deb Barma said. </p><p>The protest was staged hours after fresh violence broke out in Bangladesh following death of a young leader, who had led the uprising in July forcing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flee to India and take shelter. Hasina is still in India. </p>