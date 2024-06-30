Chicken Soup for the Soul files for bankruptcy

Although the movie business rebounded somewhat, it needed additional cash to buy and distribute new content, Rouhana said. But the company’s lenders vetoed a new loan facility, starving the business of funds, according to Rouhana.

That left Chicken Soup “unable to pay for all the movies that were offered by their providers, and operating results failed to meet management’s expectations, particularly in Redbox’s kiosk rentals, resulting in insufficient cash flows and working capital to operate the business efficiently,” Rouhana said.

The company plans to use its bankruptcy to sell off some business units and restructure others, according to court papers. It lined up $20 million of new debt to fund the Chapter 11 process.

Chicken Soup still operates about 24,000 Redbox DVD rental kiosks across the US. It also runs Crackle, a no-cost streaming service that relies on advertisements to make money. The company’s content library spans 28,000 films and 40,000 episodes of television, according court papers.

The Connecticut-based company was founded in 1993 and named for its feel-good books. Its expansion into film and television programming and video streaming came later, along with a line of premium pet food. It became a publicly traded company in 2017.

A representative for the company declined to comment beyond the court filings.

The case is Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., 24-11442, US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.