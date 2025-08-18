Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Flight cancellations hit 5,706 till June 30, govt cites geopolitical, regulatory issues

Airlines cancelled 5,706 flights, about 1 per cent of total departures, due to regulatory and geopolitical issues in the first half of 2025, the government told Parliament on Monday.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 10:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 10:38 IST
India NewsMinistry of Civil Aviationflight cancelledgeopolitical tensions

Follow us on :

Follow Us