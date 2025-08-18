<p>Mumbai: In a change of guard, Major General Vivek Tyagi assumed charge as Additional Director General of NCC Directorate Maharashtra on Monday.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>NCC Directorate is among the best performing directorates of India.</p><p>The ADG brings with him outstanding operational credentials including recent experience of commanding NCC Directorate (West Bengal & Sikkim) where transformational initiatives were undertaken in support of youth empowerment and the same were widely appreciated. </p><p>An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, Maj Gen Vivek Tyagi was commissioned into the 6th Battalion of the Rajputana Rifles in June 1990, while deployed in J&K which he later had the distinction of commanding in the same sector on Line of Control in 2007-09. </p>.First all-women clean street food hub inaugurated in Kandivali.<p>In a career spanning more than 35 years, the General Officer has been in extensive operational service in the field including Manipur-Nagaland, Kargil, Uri and Rajouri Sectors. </p><p>He commanded an offensive Brigade in the Kashmir valley and was later selected to command the UN Multinational Brigade in the most volatile part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he had earlier served as a Military Observer.</p><p>The General Officer to his credit has also commanded an Infantry Division deployed along active borders of J&K and Punjab. The officer has earlier served in the Army HQ as part of Military Operations Directorate and tenanted the appointment of Director, Foreign Training as a Colonel. He headed the Faculty of Studies at The Infantry School and has also been an instructor at Military College of Telecommunication & Engineering, Mhow.</p><p>During his tenure at the prestigious Indian Military Academy, he had the privilege of putting on the two star rank at the same portal where he was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant. </p><p>The period witnessed landmark events including review of academy Passing Out Parade by the President of India and the Chief of Army Staff. His academic record is distinguished by excelling in multiple professional military courses in India and abroad including the prestigious National Defence College. </p><p>He is also a research fellow of Asia Pacific Centre of Security Studies (APCSS) at Hawaii, USA.</p><p>The distinguished service by the officer through various tenures has been recognised by the award of Chief of Army Staff, Vice Chief of Army Staff, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command and General Officer Commanding in Chief, Army Training Command Commendation Cards. </p>