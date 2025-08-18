Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: Major General Vivek Tyagi assumes charge as ADG of NCC Directorate

The Maharashtra NCC Directorate is among the best performing directorates of India.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 10:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 10:40 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us