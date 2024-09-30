Cisco looks to bring its supplier ecosystem here: India head

Why did Cisco pick India as a manufacturing base in its pursuit of a diverse and resilient global supply chain?

The conversation about manufacturing in India has been on with the government for many years. For an automated high-tech line like ours, we needed volume and we were clear that we always wanted to go with the full node. We didn’t want to cater to the domestic market alone, (but) also to the global demands - which is the most sustainable model for us.

Cisco always had a great belief in India’s talent because we have been here for 29 years. We enjoy the trust of our customers, the government of India, and also large enterprises, who are our partners. We now have all ingredients, and we are here to serve both markets. I think we still have some work to do on the component ecosystem, but from a talent standpoint we are ready. We hope our competent ecosystem will follow us.