Consumer court imposes Rs 35k fine on Amazon for delay in refund for faulty product

New Delhi: Observing that Amazon does not have an appropriate grievance redressal mechanism and has "one-sided oppressive" sale terms, a consumer commission here has imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the online seller and one of its retailers for deficiencies in services.

The commission has also directed Amazon to provide a foolproof and transparent grievance redressal mechanism to customers.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (East Delhi) was hearing a complaint from a person for the inordinate delay of around a year and five months in refunding the price of a defective laptop.