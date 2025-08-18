Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Rajnath's outreach to Stalin fails, DMK mulls Tamil candidate for Vice Presidential polls

The DMK also told I.N.D.I.A. bloc constituents that the party has larger stakes in the VP elections since the NDA candidate hails from Tamil Nadu, and that its suggestions should be given due weight.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 15:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 15:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDMKMK StalinVice Presidential pollsTiruchi Siva

Follow us on :

Follow Us