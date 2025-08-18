Deliberations continue for I.N.D.I.A. bloc's Vice President pick, likely to announce candidate on August 19

<p>New Delhi: I.N.D.I.A. bloc is likely to announce its candidate for the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday afternoon with top leaders holding consultations on a clutch of names, including former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai who helmed the Chandrayan-1, for the electoral battle that the Opposition wants to pitch in as one aimed at "saving the idea of India".</p><p>A meeting of leaders of “all Opposition parties in Parliament” has been convened at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence at 12:30 pm following which an announcement is expected. </p>.Who is CP Radhakrishnan, NDA's pick for Vice President post?.<p>Interestingly, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh posted on X referring the meeting to that of “Opposition parties” and not I.N.D.I.A. bloc, probably giving an option for parties like AAP to attend the meeting.</p><p>On Monday evening, Kharge chaired a meeting of select I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders during which they reiterated their resolve to fight the Vice Presidential elections, as they felt leaving the polls uncontested despite having adverse numbers would be politically foolish, though RJD and Samajwadi Party had aired reservations earlier.</p><p>At the meeting, sources said a few names were discussed and it was decided that Kharge will speak to leaders who were not present at the meeting and evolve a consensus. When asked whether the former scientist's name was discussed, a senior Opposition leader told DH that Annadurai's name was among those discussed. </p><p>However, sources said Trinamool Congress has reservations over choosing a Tamil as the Opposition candidate because it would be seen as “reactive”. The name of Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson Tushar Gandhi has also been suggested to the Opposition leadership, as a section does not want the polls to be a “regional fight” but a “national one”.</p>.DMK says BJP eyeing TN mileage with Radhakrishnan’s VP pick.<p>The meeting came even as non-aligned YSR Congress said that its 11 MPs would support NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan, after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dialled party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. With this, NDA commands support of 438 MPs in an electoral college of 782, while I.N.D.I.A. has 323. Another 21 MPs, including BJD's seven, are yet to announce their preference.</p><p>Sources said senior DMK MP Kanimozhi, on the instructions of party supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, spoke with I.N.D.I.A. leaders like Akhilesh Yadav before the meeting and sought their support for picking her party's choice as the I.N.D.I.A. candidate. It could not be immediately confirmed whose name Kanimozhi recommended to the leaders.</p>.NDA MPs meeting on Tuesday; VP candidate Radhakrishnan to be introduced.<p>Incidentally, there were reports about DMK Rajya Sabha floor leader Tiruchi Siva being suggested by the DMK even as there has been an overwhelming view within the bloc that the candidate should be "non-political" who can take the Opposition's politics forward. Siva refused to comment, saying his leadership will take a call on the issue. </p><p>Sources said there has been discussion in the bloc that the candidate should either be from Bihar, which is going to elections in a couple of months, or Tamil Nadu from where the NDA has chosen its candidate. The Opposition leaders are sure that there should be a contest as the NDA has chosen an "RSS man", they said.</p><p>Sources said they were looking for a “worthy candidate” who can "fight for the Constitution" and the "Idea of India" and not settling for the “lowest denominator”.</p><p>However, Samajwadi Party and RJD had been averse to force a contest for the post, as they believe that "a losing battle" could have an adverse impact in the Bihar polls. They are also apprehensive of some allies voting for NDA as well as cross-voting. However, sources said they would finally abide by the collective decision, though they do not want “any mistake be done” before Bihar polls.</p>