Deliberations continue for I.N.D.I.A. bloc's Vice President pick, likely to announce candidate on August 19

A meeting of leaders of “all Opposition parties in Parliament” has been convened at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence at 12:30 pm following which an announcement is expected.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 15:51 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 15:51 IST
