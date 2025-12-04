Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man acquitted in 50 year old attempted murder case as victim fails to remember incident

The alleged incident had taken place on October 20, 1977 at Nariman Point in south Mumbai.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 16:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 16:21 IST
India NewsAttempt to murderAcquittal

Follow us on :

Follow Us