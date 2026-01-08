<p>Bengaluru: Just like quick commerce, quick tech is here, as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dell">Dell</a> Technologies launched Tech ON Wheels, a mobile experience centre, here on Thursday. </p><p>Over the next six months, Tech ON Wheels will travel across 20 cities and cover over 80 locations, showcasing Dell's latest solutions portfolio, including laptops, desktops, servers, and peripherals.</p><p>Dell Technologies India President and Managing Director Manish Gupta, who inaugurated the mobile experience centre, said innovation should meet you where you are. "The idea is to take technology to customers, rather than bringing customers to technology," Gupta said.</p>.Gadgets Weekly: Dell Pro Plus Earbuds and more.<p>"Things are changing at such a phenomenal pace that all our customers, across verticals and cities, need a roadmap on how they should progress in this digital future. We are going on the road to connect directly with businesses of all forms and sizes across 20 cities and 80 locations in India. By taking our latest solutions to their doorstep, we aren't just showcasing products, but helping businesses discover solutions tailored to their specific needs. They can find the tools they need to drive growth, solve realworld challenges, and accelerate their own digital transformation journeys," he added.</p><p>"As India expands beyond the large cities, smaller cities are growing. And this experience centre gets them the best-in-class technology and solutions at their doorsteps. The seeds of quick tech are getting formed in India. Whether it's a small customer or a big customer in any part of India, now the innovation and solutions reach them," Intel Managing Director and Vice President – India Region Santhosh Viswanathan said.</p><p>The mobile experience centre will visit major business and IT hubs in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and other cities across the country.</p>.Gadgets Weekly: Dell Pro Max with GB10 and more.<p>Dell Technologies India Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Indrajit Belgundi, told <em>DH</em> that whether it's small business, medium business or enterprise customers, they would like to see solutions that are available for them. </p><p>"Tech ON Wheels is an opportunity for customers to see our product portfolio and innovations that we are bringing in," he said.</p><p>The showcase includes a smart desk zone featuring workspace solutions such as the Dell Precision Mobile Workstations, Dell Pro Tower Essential desktops, latest monitors, docks, and wireless headphones. It also includes the latest range of AI PCs.</p>