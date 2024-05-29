Deloitte opens first-of-its-kind 'phygital' innovation centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The largest professional services network, Deloitte, has opened a first-of-its-kind 'phygital' innovation centre in Bengaluru.

This phygital (physical+digital) Innovation centre offers domain-specific solutions to help businesses reduce costs and increase efficiency.

The Centre of Innovation and Technology (DCIT) aims to help customers find new and sustainable ways to grow their businesses, and induce a 'culture of innovation', said Ashvin Vellody, Partner and Strategy, Innovation, and Assets Leader, Deloitte India.

DCIT is a tech-led project that will assist businesses across sectors to visualise the 'art of the possible' and execute business models through a phygital experience, Vellody told PTI.

It will also provide end-to-end support to businesses via 'advice-implement-operate', he added.

The centre spans across 12,500 square feet and consists of five zones: retail, manufacturing, digital studio, immersive, and advanced connectivity.