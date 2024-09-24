DH Deciphers | The ramifications of SpiceJet's fundraise

Earlier this week in a stock exchange filing SpiceJet informed that its has raised Rs 3,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement and is set to receive additional Rs 736 crore from a previous funding round. This announcement triggered a lot of speculation about the changing fortunes of the airline and how it could arrest the emerging duopoly in the country’s aviation sector.

In this edition of DH Deciphers, Abhilash Reddy, delves into the financial baggage SpiceJet is still carrying and if the fundraise can put it back in the race to capture more of the Indian skies.