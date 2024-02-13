Eicher Motors Q3 net profit rises to 34% to Rs 996 crore

Bengaluru: Indian automaker Eicher Motors reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday, on the back of steady demand for its premium Royal Enfield motorcycles and higher commercial vehicle sales.

The company's profit rose 34.4 per cent to Rs 996 crore in the three months to December 31, beating analysts' estimates of Rs 989 crore, as per LSEG data.

Eicher, India's largest premium motorcycle maker, and also its most profitable automaker, said revenue rose 12.3 per cent to Rs 4,179 crore.