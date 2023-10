This Dasara, why not try a traditional sweet from Karnataka? Badam Puri is a sugary, crispy sweet, made of maida and almonds. Its crumble-in-your-mouth texture and saffron-y goodness make it a favourite across Karnataka. Sihi Kahi Chandru shows you how to make this quick, simple, Dasara special Badam Puri recipe and Ankita Amar rates it. Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil presents Cuisines Of Karnataka - in association with Ravi Products (Taste of Karnataka) & Star Bazar.