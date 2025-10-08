Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Elon Musk's X settles ex-Twitter executives' $128 million severance pay lawsuit

X and lawyers for the former Twitter executives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 16:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 16:47 IST
World newsElon MuskTwitterlawsuit

Follow us on :

Follow Us