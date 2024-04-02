Explained | Why Vistara is facing massive delays

Owned by the Tata group and Singapore Airlines (SIA), Vistara Airlines on Monday announced that flight operations will be temporarily reduced due to non-availability of crew.

The airline has seen over 100 flight delays and cancellations in the last week and nearly 50 flights were cancelled on Monday alone.

Vistara released a statement on Monday that said, "we have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate to ensure adequate connectivity across our network."

The airline further stated that it will deploy larger aircraft on select domestic routes, and provide alternative flight options or refunds to affected customers.

Vistara is presently undergoing a merger with Air India which has reportedly lead to pay cuts and the current situation relates to discontent among employees regarding the same.

Here's a look at the Vistara-Air India merger and how it relates to delays