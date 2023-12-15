Fashion retailer Shein accused of ‘mafia-style’ tactics by rival Temu

Temu, a popular low-cost online marketplace with ties to China, accused its rival Shein of using “mafia-style” methods to tamp down competition in a lawsuit filed Wednesday, the latest volley in a heated turf war between two of the fastest-growing fashion retailers in the United States.

In the filing, Whaleco, which operates in the United States as Temu, accused Shein of orchestrating a “multifaceted scheme” to slow its growth. It added that Shein had been trying to impede its growth by intimidating merchants and instigating unfounded copyright infringement lawsuits.

“Shein chokes the ultra-fast-fashion suppliers with exclusivity requirements and mafia-style intimidation and detention scare tactics against suppliers who dare to sell to Temu, including false imprisonment” by detaining suppliers’ representatives in its office for hours and “seizure of cellphones during meetings Shein calls on false pretenses,” the lawsuit says. It goes on to claim that Shein then “coerces” suppliers to sign exclusive deals with it.

The suit also asserts that Shein has instigated unfounded copyright infringement lawsuits against Temu, and it describes Shein as having “monopoly power in the U.S. ultrafast fashion market.”

“We believe this lawsuit is without merit and we will vigorously defend ourselves,” a Shein spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The suit is the latest challenge for Shein, which in November filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the United States.