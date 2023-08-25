Fresh troubles for Go First amid mass quitting, employees left in the lurch

Go First has been procrastinating its return to operations as it is thwarted by some serious concerns about its ability to match the terms for resumption approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) less than a month ago.
Multiple sources told DH that more than 500 of the 600 Go First pilots have either joined other airlines or are in the process of leaving and the airline is left with less than 20 per cent of cabin crew and maintenance staff amid confusion and no communication from the company.
As things stand, the airline would be unable to operate more than 8-9 aircraft, though in July it had received conditional nod on its resumption plan to operate 114 daily flights with 15 aircraft.
“This will further make revival difficult as even if the airline gets the funds, the remaining aircrew are not enough to meet and maintain the DGCA approved schedule,” a source close to the matter told DH on condition of anonymity.
“Majority of pilots who are still with the company are trainees who do not have enough experience to switch airlines and have paid upwards of Rs 50 lakh for their training. But everyone wants to leave,” one of the sources explained.
Go First employees that DH spoke to, also complained that the company has not been responding to their resignations, or other emails expressing grievances. No official meeting has been conducted with them in the last 1.5-2 months. Employees have not been paid salaries since the month of May. Interestingly, neither the promised retention fund nor the increment has been paid to them yet.
Moreover, those wanting to leave allege that officials of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) are refusing to take back their Airport Entry Permit issued as Go First employees, in a bid to keep them from exiting the airline. This has been reported across airports. DH had earlier reported that the airline is refusing to issue no-objection certificates (NOC), experience certificates, no dues certificate and attestation of logbooks (in spite of it being a statutory requirement) to the leaving pilots.
Employees also talked about a work culture where their email trails are disappearing/deleted on the official employee portal and the e-exit option in the e-portal has also been disabled.
“Any emails sent on the portal are getting deleted in two weeks' time so that there is no trail of any proof,” said an employee. We cannot contact the Resolution Professional also since the airline has barred us from sending emails from the company email to external agencies, the source further said.
Employees are still unclear about the interim fund infusion that was to be done by the creditors. There is no development on that front yet, as banks are awaiting the outcome of the Delhi High Court's ruling on the aircraft lessors matter.
Last month, GoFirst got a conditional nod on its resumption plan to operate 114 daily flights with 15 aircraft on the availability of interim funding, airworthy aircraft, qualified pilots, cabin crew, aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs), flight dispatchers and approval of flights scheduled by DGCA.
Amidst the chaos, the company has now extended the deadline for submission of expression of interest (EOI) by a month to September 8, 2023, further indicating that the revival of GoFirst is not on the horizon any time soon.