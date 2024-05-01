Godrej family split: Who gets what?

The Godrej group has been split between two branches and have decided to restructure its shareholdings in the conglomerate spanning from soaps and home appliances to real estate -- into two entities, Godrej Enterprises and Godrej Industries, according to a filing late on Tuesday.

With Adi Godrej (82) and his brother Nadir (73) will keep Godrej Industries that has five listed firms, their cousins, Jamshyd Godrej (75) and Smita Godrej Crishna (74), will get unlisted Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates as well as a land bank, including prime property in Mumbai.

In a statement by the Godrej family, the split is termed as "an ownership realignment" of the shareholdings in the Godrej companies.

"The realignment has been arrived at in a respectful and mindful way to maintain harmony and to better align ownership in acknowledgement of the differing visions of the Godrej family members," it said.

"This will help maximize strategic direction, focus, and agility, and will accelerate the process of creating long-term value for shareholders and all other stakeholders."

Check out what will be owned by who?