Godrej group stocks trade mixed: Godrej Industries tanks nearly 9%; Godrej Agrovet jumps over 5 pc

New Delhi: Shares of Godrej group's listed companies were trading on a mixed note on Thursday, with Godrej Industries tumbling nearly 9 per cent, while Godrej Agrovet climbing over 5 per cent, after the founding family of the 127-year-old group reached an agreement to split the conglomerate.

The stock of Godrej Industries tanked 8.60 per cent to Rs 877.95 on the BSE even after a firm beginning.

Shares of Godrej Properties plunged 6.25 per cent to Rs 2,482.90.

Astec Lifesciences stock also dipped by 2.15 per cent to Rs 1,259.85, despite rallying nearly 9 per cent during the early trade.

However, shares of Godrej Agrovet jumped 5.58 per cent to Rs 575.05 and Godrej Consumer Products climbed 2.82 per cent to Rs 1,253.95.

The founding family of Godrej Group, which spans from soaps and home appliances to real estate, has reached an agreement to split the conglomerate, with Adi Godrej and his brother Nadir keeping Godrej Industries that has five listed firms, while cousins Jamshyd and Smita getting unlisted Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates as well as a land bank, including prime property in Mumbai.