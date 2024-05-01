Godrej Split: Godrej & Boyce to hold exclusive construction rights over Godrej land bank

The former will lead Godrej Industries Group, comprising listed companies, including Godrej Industries Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd and Astec Lifesciences Ltd.

Seventy-five-year-old Jamshyd Godrej will lead Godrej Enterprises, which comprises Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. with presence in many sectors like aerospace, aviation, defence, energy, construction, IT and software while his niece Nyrika Holkar will be the executive director.