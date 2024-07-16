Government deposits Rs 92 crore to clear immediate bond interest dues of MTNL

"This breach of condition of the debenture trustee deed is considered as event of default, as per the intimation received by the agency. Ind-Ra has also received confirmation from the trustee that as per the structured payment mechanism, if the designated trust and retention account is not funded to the requisite extent by (T-8)th day that is by end of day 12 July 2024, the trustees shall forthwith invoke the government of India guarantee by sending a notice of invocation to the Government of India by 12 July 2024 end of day," Ind-Ra had said at that time.