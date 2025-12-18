Menu
HCLTech to buy HPE's telco solutions business for Rs 1,400 crore

Telco Solutions supports more than 1 billion devices through its solutions, and it was formerly part of HPE’s Communications Technology Group (CTG), from which HCLTech acquired certain assets in 2024.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 16:53 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 16:53 IST
