<p>Bengaluru: Tech company HCLTech on Thursday announced that it will acquire Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE's) Telco Solutions business for over Rs 1,400 crore ($160 million). This includes $15 million of incentives based upon FY25 performance, the company said in a BSE filing.</p><p>HCLTech will leverage the expanded engineering capability and the acquired intellectual property to accelerate 5G network transformation, network cloudification and Network as a Service (NaaS), among others.</p><p>Following an earlier transaction with HPE in 2024, HCLTech will, through this new acquisition agreement, further gain industry-leading intellectual property (IP), product engineering and R&D talent, and client relationships with top global Communication Service Providers (CSPs).</p><p>Telco Solutions supports more than 1 billion devices through its solutions, and it was formerly part of HPE's Communications Technology Group (CTG), from which HCLTech acquired certain assets in 2024.</p><p>The tech company said it will leverage this expanded capability to accelerate network transformation, Network as a Service (NaaS) and AI-led autonomous networking. As part of this agreement, about 1,500 engineering and telecom specialists from 39 countries will join HCLTech's global delivery team to help scale the business.</p><p>HCLTech chief growth officer and global head of telecom, media, publishing & entertainment and technology (TMT) Anil Ganjoo said, "Integrating this highly skilled HPE team and their market-proven IP strengthens our product-aligned model and accelerates our shift toward higher-value, IP-led services and non-linear growth."</p>