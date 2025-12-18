Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi imposes stringent anti-pollution measures; AQI remains in 'very poor' category

Since Wednesday, at least 3,746 vehicles have been challaned in Delhi for non-possession of valid PUC certificate.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 18:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 18:08 IST
India NewsDelhiAir PollutionAQIair quality

Follow us on :

Follow Us