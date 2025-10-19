Menu
HDFC Bank doesn't see AI leading to layoffs: CEO

In the last six months, HDFC Bank has added about 5,000 employees to take its overall base to over 2.20 lakh at the end of September.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 09:29 IST
Published 19 October 2025, 09:29 IST
