Dhanteras gold buying kicks off, record prices may dampen volumes by 15%

While some consumers are still buying gold jewellery even at high rates, many are shifting towards silver buying, especially bullion.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 09:28 IST
Published 18 October 2025, 09:28 IST
Business NewsIndiasilverGold pricesjewellersDhanteras

