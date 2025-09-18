Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Heritage Foods cuts dairy prices following GST reduction

The company said it would pass on the full benefit of the GST Council's rate rationalisation to consumers ahead of the festive season, effective September 22.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 09:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 09:24 IST
GSTdairy productsBusienss newscompany

Follow us on :

Follow Us